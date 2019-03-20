Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 19-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 369.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 374.00p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 365.44p INCLUDING current year revenue 369.51p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---