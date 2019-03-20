IPAV Pro Series with BlueRiver achieves a new benchmark for rental and staging applications

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Germany-based PureLink GmbH, a global manufacturer and distributor of Professional AV equipment, has combined Semtech's BlueRiver Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) technology with its new IPAV Pro Series products.

This press release features multimedia.

Semtech's BlueRiver Technology Embedded Into PureLink's Rugged SDVoE-compatible Transmitter and Receiver (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Semtech's BlueRiver SDVoE platform is at the core of future AV signal distribution," said Robin Cullen, Technical Director at PureLink. "The comprehensive BlueRiver chipset and software API helped us build a high performance video system for demanding professional applications. Our IPAV Pro Series makes true AV-IT convergence a reality by providing a plug and play solution for the growing number of AV professionals dissatisfied with IT-based solutions."

The IPAV Pro Series is equipped to handle all conceivable AV applications as an extender, switcher, splitter, matrix, or video wall controller. By combining IP-based input and output points (Tx/Rx), the solution is able to mimic functionality of traditional AV distribution products with a level of flexibility previously unavailable.

Semtech's BlueRiver platform enables switching and extension of audio, video and control signals over standard Ethernet networks. Purelink's new IPAV Pro Series combines the revolutionary 10GbE IP switching technology with a rugged and resilient aluminum chassis, designed specifically for the rental and staging industry.

"PureLink's IPAV transmitter and receiver join a growing ecosystem of interoperable SDVoE products," said Kamran Ahmed, General Manager of BlueRiver products for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group. "PureLink's leadership in the Pro AV industry will expand the reach of Semtech's BlueRiver-based solutions and enable use in key applications such as event staging."

About PureLink Digital Solutions

PureLink GmbH develops, produces and markets products for professional presentation and media technology. Since 2006, PureLink has been one of the international branch leaders for digital connectivity solutions. As manufacturer and distributor, PureLink partners with wholesalers, mail order companies, industry, planners and installers. The product portfolio comprises consumer equipment, as well as individual customer solutions. Professional products from leading international manufacturers complete the wide range of own-brand products. The company's headquarters, including worldwide distribution and logistics centre is located at Rheine, Germany. For more information, please visit www.purelink.de.

About Semtech's BlueRiver Platform

Semtech's BlueRiver platform brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/products/professional-av/blueriver.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks, and BlueRiver is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

