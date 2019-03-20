HOTSTART Finalizes Acquisition of IPU's Engine Heating Business

SPOKANE, Washington, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTSTART announced today the closing of its acquisition of IPU Group's engine heating business based in the United Kingdom. The acquisition allows HOTSTART to offer a wider variety of engine heater products and to directly serve more customers in the UK through the newly formed HOTSTART Birmingham, Limited, doing business as HOTSTART UK.

Along with the acquisition, HOTSTART announces the hiring of new HOTSTART UK employees; Andrew Whitehouse, Managing Director, and Jenny Craddock, Internal Sales and Operations Manager. Mr. Whitehouse and Ms. Craddock previously worked for IPU Group and bring to HOTSTART UK their long-term customer relationships and engine heating expertise. Samantha Hutchinson joins the team as Internal Sales and Operations Assistant, providing sales support and customer service.

"I am very excited about HOTSTART UK, especially our new people. Andy, Jenny and Sam bring additional enthusiasm, decades of engine heating expertise, new ideas and a customer service focus. Our customers will benefit immensely," said Terry Judge, CEO of HOTSTART.

HOTSTART UK is based in Birmingham, United Kingdom. In addition to the new UK office, HOTSTART operates in Köln, Germany; Tokyo, Japan; Houston, Texas and Chicago, IL. HOTSTART is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

About HOTSTART

HOTSTART is a world leader in the design and manufacture of heating systems that improve engine and equipment reliability. Behind everything we do is a commitment to making high quality products, providing exceptional service and taking care of people. With over 75 years of engineering and manufacturing experience, HOTSTART continues to provide high quality, reliable heating systems to the engine, energy and equipment sectors.

