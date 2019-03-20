NanoVibronix, Inc: NanoVibronix Announces Exclusive Agreement for Distribution of PainShield(R) and UroShield(R) in Italy

ELMSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced it has entered into an exclusive agreement with N.B.A. medica s.r.l. to market and distribute NanoVibronix's PainShield® and UroShield in Italy.

N.B.A. medica s.r.l. is a leading distributor of medical equipment in Italy, with an established European distribution network that includes international sub distributors, public hospitals, private clinics, sports medicine centers, nursing homes, and leading health websites. N.B.A medica represents many of the premier global medical device companies within Italy. Additional information is available at http://www.nbamedica.it.

Marco Sesenna, CEO of N.B.A. medica, stated, "We are excited to partner with NanoVibronix to market and distribute PainShield and UroShield in Italy. Based on an exhaustive review of the clinical data, as well as our own initial market research and discussions with key opinion leaders, we believe there is significant market potential for these devices within Italy."

Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix, commented, "N.B.A. medica is an ideal partner as they bring over 70 years of experience and an established distribution network that spans a variety of sales channels. This latest agreement marks another important milestone as we rapidly expand our presence across Europe."

PainShield and UroShield are ultrasound devices each consisting of a reusable driver unit and a disposable patch, which contains a proprietary therapeutic transducer. PainShield delivers a localized ultrasound effect to treat pain and induce soft tissue healing in a targeted area, while keeping the level of ultrasound energy at a safe and consistent level. UroShield is a device intended to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm formation, and ultimately helping to prevent catheter associated urinary tract infections. Its range of applications includes acute and chronic pain resolution through its many mechanisms of action. PainShield, which has broad applications for sports injuries, has been acknowledged by several sports icons. PainShield can be used by patients at home or work or in a clinical setting and can be used even while the patient is sleeping. Patient benefits noted in clinical studies include ease of application and use, faster recovery time, high compliance, and mechanisms of action that affect soft tissue repair. Patients using UroShield have shown a significantly less incidence of UTI, pain, and an increase in antibiotic effectiveness.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, NY with research and development in Nesher, Israel, that is focused on developing medical devices utilizing its proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave technology. The company's technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including the disruption of biofilms and bacteria colonization, as well as providing pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The company's primary products include PainShield®, UroShield™ and WoundShield™. Additional information about the company is available at: www.nanovibronix.com .

