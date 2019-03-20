Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2019) - RISE Life Science Corp. (CSE: RLSC) (the "Company" and/or "RISE") expands its product portfolio with new offerings from its Life Bloom Organics brand launching in calendar Q1 2019 with even more products planned to roll out in Q2 2019.

In response to the Company's growth and U.S. customer demands, Life Bloom Organics is adding two new oral spray formulas to its suite of product offerings. Athletes are a core client base of the existing Wellness formula, from avid runners and gym goers to cyclists, skateboarders and surfers. To meet their specific needs, RISE has developed a targeted Recovery Formula to enhance the daily routines of those with active lifestyles.

RISE is also announcing today the new PMS Formula to address requests from female fans of Life Bloom Organics seeking a product to help ease occasional discomfort stemming from common premenstrual symptoms.

"We're thrilled to be introducing new oral sprays to fit our users' individual daily needs. We have had such a strong response to the Life Bloom Organics portfolio, and the feedback has been so positive for the two core products that we're now getting demands for additional targeted formulas," explains RISE President Ryan Rocca. "Recovery Formula is designed for those looking for pre- and post-workout muscle recovery, as well as performance support during workouts, while PMS has been created to address the #1 request from our female customers."

Recovery Formula features 120mg of organic hemp oil extract per bottle to help balance the body's systems and deliver key botanical actives. Recovery Formula also contains L-carnitine L-tartrate, turmeric extract, glucosamine sulfate, creatine ethyl ester HCI and beta alanine.

PMS Formula also features the Life Bloom Organic brand's core ingredient, 120mg of organic hemp oil extract, as well as vitamin B-6 paired with magnesium, calcium and chasteberry.

The two new Life Bloom Organics products are hemp extract oral sprays that pair organic, non-GMO hemp with proprietary nanotized technology for high-quality products designed to address everyday wellness.

Recovery Formula and PMS Formula retail for $39.95 each and are available to U.S. purchasers at lifebloomorganics.com and select retail locations. The two new products join the existing range of products, Wellness Formula and Sleep Formula.

Life Bloom Organics' proprietary Nano hemp extract formulas can be found at natural health food markets, chiropractic offices, specialty retailers and dispensaries in New York and California, as well as online at www.lifebloomorganics.com.

About RISE Life Science Corp.

RISE is currently developing and evolving medical and adult-use hemp-based formulations to create general use health and well-being products for the emerging consumer category made possible by the legalization of hemp in the United States pursuant to the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018. The Company launched its CBD-based sexual wellness products in June 2018. The acquisition of Life Bloom Organics in July 2018 expanded RISE's portfolio of CBD products from sexual health and wellness products to include general wellness and sleep products and provides access to Life Bloom's existing channels of distribution and production in the United States and California in particular. RISE also leverages Life Bloom's proprietary process of nanotizing CBD for increased bioavailability (without psychoactivity) in future products created under the RISE brand umbrella.

