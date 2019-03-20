Sitecore Rewrites the Script for Women in Tech Leadership with Two New Executive Hires

Beth Broderson and Desta Price join as chief customer officer and EVP of product management, respectively; Female representation on Sitecore's executive team approaches 50 percent

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced the addition of Beth Broderson as the company's first chief customer officer (CCO) and Desta Price as executive vice president of Product Management. Broderson and Price reside in Sitecore's San Francisco headquarters and will report to CEO Mark Frost, marking the company's third and fourth female executive leadership hires in the past year. Female representation on Sitecore's executive leadership team now stands at four times an industry average of only about 10 percent1.

"As we expand our product offerings, grow into new customer segments, and continue to drive a superior customer experience across all areas of our organization, it is imperative that we bring on board talent of the highest caliber," said Mark Frost, CEO of Sitecore. "Beth and Desta are customer-focused, results-driven experts and we are very happy to welcome them to our executive team. Both of them will have a critical role in ensuring the voice of our customer takes center stage in developing and executing our product and services strategies."

Beth Broderson brings to Sitecore two decades of customer success experience with enterprise and platform technologies. She was previously at Oracle, where she was the group vice president for Customer Success, and also has held C-level and executive roles at Hyperion and KPMG Consulting. As the head of Sitecore's Product Support, Knowledge & Learning, and Customer Success teams, Beth is responsible for expanding the company's customer-first culture, and the delivery of innovative customer outcomes.

"Sitecore customers value the richness of Sitecore Experience Cloud as an end-to-end content and commerce platform for marketing. However, what they care most about is ensuring that they achieve their target outcomes for engagement with their own customers," said Beth Broderson, chief customer officer at Sitecore. "Enabling our customer's journey to success is at the core of Sitecore's growth strategy. I'm excited to serve as a champion and advocate for our customers as they use Sitecore solutions to connect their brands with their customers for life-long relationships."

Desta Price joins Sitecore from Litbit, an AI and machine learning technology company, and brings deep expertise in developing enterprise platform roadmaps by driving the strategic, technical, and market-based decisions required to build successful solutions. Prior to Litbit, Desta grew the product team at Xactly from ideation through a successful IPO and, previously, held product leadership roles at Callidus Software (acquired by SAP) and Determine, Inc. At Sitecore, Desta will be responsible for reinforcing Sitecore's strategic market vision, understanding and anticipating customers' needs, and driving the product lifecycle from concept to delivery.

"I've always been attracted to innovative ways to solve industry problems, and Sitecore's product trajectory and plans for future innovation really spoke to me," said Desta Price, EVP of Product Management at Sitecore. "As Sitecore continues to build momentum and scale, we'll continue to maintain our focus on innovation, product enhancements, and customer excellence-all with the goal of providing value to customers and accelerating their success."

Sitecore is the global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel-before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands--including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Kimberly-Clark, and L'Oréal--have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.

