Indian company Amtronics CC has paid Quantum Materials Corp an initial $500,000 as part of an agreement securing the right to manufacture quantum dots and thin-film quantum dot solar cells based on QMC technology for commercial supply in India. Construction has already started on a manufacturing facility in the state of Assam.From pv magazine India. U.S. cadmium-free quantum dot and nanomaterials manufacturer Quantum Materials Corp has received an initial $500,000 license fee from construction and electronics business Amtronics India. Amtronics will use Quantum's technology to develop, manufacture ...

