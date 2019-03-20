HYTERA SECURES WINTER UNIVERSIADE 2019 IN KRASONYARSK, RUSSIA

Hytera, a leading global provider of innovative Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) communications solutions, has supplied DMR Tier II Solution for Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief (EMERCOM of Russia) to provide radio communications and secure public safety during Winter Universiade 2019, which took place from 2-12 March 2019 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Winter Universiade is an international student and youth competition, held under the auspices of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) at sub-zero temperatures. To ensure professional and reliable communication in harsh weather conditions and meet daily needs of EMERCOM, Hytera has adopted DMR Tier II Solution as well as RD985S, MD78X, PD70X, PD78X, PD985, Receive Only C style Earloop, and Remote Speaker Waterproof Microphone. Hytera DMR Tier II allows people to stay connected in any situation in the wide coverage area of the radio networks. As products built to the DMR standard, PD78X, PD70X and MD78X are compliant with MIL-STD-810 C/D/E/F/G and IP67 standards, ensuring outstanding performance even in harsh environments. With IP Multi-site Connection, RD985S supports network interconnection via the IP port of repeater to form a private radio network. This allows wide area coverage to meet data and voice communications in dispersed locations. Based on Interference cancellation technique, PD985 can use one slot to receive signal and the other to transmit it in the same frequency at the same time in DMO mode to extend communication distance.

During the preparatory measures for the event, EMERCOM commented, "Last year we already had the experience of holding a large-scale international sports event. Now we face the task of ensuring security during the Winter Universiade."

In recent years, Hytera has gotten involved in mega events like G20 Summit, BRICS Summit 2017, FIFA World Cup 2018 and APEC 2018. Hytera has been committed to bringing new business models and experiences to meet the comprehensive needs for public safety and security.

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited is a leading global provider of innovative Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) communications solutions that improve organizational efficiency and make the world safer. Founded in Shenzhen, China in 1993 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (002583.SZ), Hytera has ten R&D centers around the world. Hytera serves customers in over 120 countries and regions, including government, public safety, utilities, transportation and enterprises. Sepura Group PLC (in UK) and its subsidiary Teltronic S.A.U. (in Spain) became a part of Hytera in May, and Norsat International Inc. (in Canada) and its Sinclair Division became part of Hytera in July 2017. For more information, please visit www.hytera.com.

