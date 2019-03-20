Fürth (ots) -



Promotional garments are more popular than ever before. Companies big and small, doctor's practices, agencies, hotels, workshops, clubs and associations - they all harness the power of wearable marketing by putting their logo or message on T-shirts, hoodies, dress shirts and blouses. Following hats and towels, Onlineprinters has now introduced a large selection of garments for men, women and children.



"Clothes make the man (or woman) - and branded apparel creates brand awareness, promotes company loyalty and builds team spirit," says Christian Würst, Chief Commercial Officer of Onlineprinters. "Branded clothing has both internal and external benefits. People who wear a T-shirt, blouse or dress shirt with logo identify themselves with their company, business or associations, take pride in their workplace, represent the organisation and project a positive image to the world."



The "Clothing and textiles" department of the Onlineprinters web shop carries a large selection of T-shirts, polo shirts, tank tops, hoodies, sweatshirts, jackets, vests, dress shirts and blouses. The trendy basics are comfortable to wear and come in a variety of colours, sizes and styles. Customers can choose between long-sleeved and short-sleeved shirts, fitted and straight cuts, crew neck and V-neck, hood and classic collar and many more options to suit the occasion and target audience. Both the front and back of the apparel can be printed, optionally with different designs. The garments are printed using screen printing technology with one or two spot colours from the Pantone FORMULA GUIDE Solid Coated. The artwork elements have to be created as vector graphics to assure best print results.



About the company



The Onlineprinters Group is one of the leading online print shops in Europe. Employing a staff of more than 1,400, Onlineprinters produced 3 billion+ printed advertising products last year. More than 1,500 print products including business cards, letterheads, flyers, catalogues, brochures, large-format advertising systems and more are sold to 1,000,000 customers in 30 European countries through 18 web shops. Internationally, the online print provider is known under the brand name of Onlineprinters; in Germany it operates as diedruckerei.de. British market leader Solopress and LaserTryk, the Scandinavian number one, are members of the Onlineprinters Group.



