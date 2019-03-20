Gridiron BioNutrients Inc.: Dung Trinh, MD and Arif Kalib to Join Gridiron BioNutrients Newly Formed Advisory Board

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / Gridiron BioNutrients™ (OTCQB: GMVP), a nutraceutical innovator specializing in Cannabidiol ('CBD') health and wellness products to the individual and sports and fitness markets is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Trinh and Mr. Khatib to its newly formed advisory board. Gridiron's advisory board members are comprised of trusted leaders in their respective industries whom are advocates and ambassadors of Gridiron, the board supports the executive and management team through strategic consultation.

Dung D. Trinh, MD. Chief Medical Officer -Irvine Center for Clinical Research; President and Founder of Physicians CBD Council - Orange County, CA; Physician Investigator - Irvine Center for Clinical Research; Medical and Scientific Advisory Board for Alzheimer's Orange County. Dr. Trinh has conducted extensive research on Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia; he is the recipient of Orange County Medical Association/Orange Coast Magazine Physician of Excellence Award from 2007-2016. Recently, Dr. Trinh along with his colleagues have developed a cannabis certification program that provides on-line courses and continuing education specific to the cannabis space. Tim Orr, President of Gridiron BioNutrients commented, 'Dr. Trinh's experience and leadership, as well as his extensive research and development background that includes the potential health benefits cannabinoids as well as the education/certification program(s) he offers is a tremendous asset to the Company, we look forward to working with Dr. Trinh with both our current products as well as those to be developed.'

Arif Khatib is the founder of the Multi-Ethnic Sports Hall of Fame (MESHOF). This non-profit organization was established in 2000 to broaden the public's awareness and understanding of the role of diversity and cultural tolerance in the growth of professional sports; as well as providing social, educational and career choices for youth. To date MESHOF has inducted more than 400 sports legends and recognized over 300 community leaders. MESHOF Youth Intervention & Academic Achievers Academy has served over 350 students ages 12-18. In addition, Mr. Khatib is the founder and moderator of the podcast talk show The National and International Roundtable and is in the process of completing two films and writing a book that focuses on empowering individuals and bringing a positive message regarding diversity. 'Mr. Khatib is a proven leader in business enterprise development and community economic empowerment, as well an advocate for youth academic and career excellence. Mr. Khatib exemplifies a legacy of commitment, dedication and responsibility, which is in complete alignment with Gridiron's philosophy,' stated Tim Orr, President of Gridiron.

Tim further stated, 'we are thrilled to have Dr. Trinh and Mr. Khatib as the initial members of our advisory board. We have been fortunate to partner with each of these accomplished leaders along the way as we've grown our business, and we are honored to solidify that partnership through their participation on the board.'

About Gridiron BioNutrients™

Gridiron is focused on the development and commercialization of high-quality innovative CBD products within the health and wellness marketplace. Gridiron strives to formulate and design products that maximize the human body's potential enabling individuals to heal faster, train longer and recover quicker.

About AGroSport™

AGroSPort is a leader in the sports hydration market, providing athletes with safe, nutritional products while helping maximize their overall performance. The company is committed to supporting the intense, informed athlete with delicious, targeted sports nutrition products using cutting-edge, clinically studied ingredients during training and competition. AGroSport's products are formulated with natural ingredients.

