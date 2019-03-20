U.S. Thrombectomy Devices Market to Reach $750.4 Million, Globally, by 2025 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Allied Market Research added a report, titled, "U.S. Thrombectomy Devices Market by Technology (Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices, and Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices), Type (Automated Thrombectomy Devices and Manual Thrombectomy Devices), Disease (Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices, Peripheral Thrombectomy Devices, and Coronary Thrombectomy Devices), and Utility (Reusable Thrombectomy Devices and Disposable Thrombectomy Devices): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025." The report offers a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, changing market trends, top winning strategies, competitive landscape, key segments, top investment pockets and market size & estimations. As per the report, the U.S thrombectomy devices market was estimated at $501.9 million in 2017 and is expected to hit $750.4 million by 2025, growing at the CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period.

High prevalence of PDA, AMI, DVT, and PE, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures and high-end technological innovations drive the growth of U.S thrombectomy devices market. Additionally, introduction of lasers, UV radiation & 3D imaging generation in thrombectomy devices, and combination of decompressive surgery and thrombectomy are set to offer worthwhile opportunities to emerging market players in the near future. On the other hand, High cost associated with the use of thrombectomy devices, lack of trained professionals and less awareness about the tools have happened to restrain the growth to some extent.

Mechanical thrombectomy devices to remain the dominant technology during the forecast period-

Based on technology, mechanical thrombectomy devices accounted for nearly two-third of the U.S. market and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025. Increase in the incidence of acute ischemic strokes, peripheral artery diseases, periphery embolism, and deep vein thrombosis, which prevails in blood vessels have stirred the growth of the segment.

Manual thrombectomy devices to remain the largest revenue generator among all other types-

Based on type, manual thrombectomy devices accounted for more than three-fourth of the U.S. market. This is attributed to the fact that manual devices are easy to use and cost-effective as compared to automated devices.

Disposable thrombectomy devices to have the largest market share by 2025-

By utility, disposable thrombectomy devices contributed to nearly four-fifth of the U.S. market, thereby generating the highest revenue in 2017. The segment is also expected to expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. The fact that the disposable devices reduce the chances of contamination and severity of in-hospitalization diseases has fueled the growth of the market. On the other hand, the segment of reusable thrombectomy devices has been cited as having the highest market growth during the estimated period.

Forerunners in the market-

The key players analyzed in the report include Medtronic Plc., Teleflex Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Inc., Penumbra Inc., Capture Vascular, Inc., and Terumo Corporation. Adopting exclusive strategies including mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and others, they have retained their top status in the industry.

