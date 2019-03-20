Cloud Services Brokerage Market to Reach a Market Size of $14.4 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market, published by KBV research, The Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market size is expected to reach $14.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 16.4% CAGR during the forecast period. A cloud broker is a third party or company who acts as an intermediary between the cloud service buyer and sellers. The role of a broker could simply be to save the buyer time by researching services from different vendors and provide the buyer with information on how to use cloud computing to promote business goals.

The North America market would dominate the Global Cloud Service Brokerage External Brokerage Enablement Market by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.4 % during the forecast period. Remarkable improvements and innovations in the CSB technology are likely to support the ruling position of North America among other regions across the global market. Also, the CSB market would witness a rapid boost in this region due to the surge in cloud enablement activities and emerging trends within cloud marketplaces. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20% during (2018 - 2024).

https://www.kbvresearch.com/cloud-services-brokerage-market/

The Integration, Sourcing, & Procurement market dominated the Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Service Type 2017. The Vendor Management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.7% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Governance & Control market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 17% during (2018 - 2024).

Based on Organization sixe, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises. As companies expand their cloud services, the provision of those services to customers will depend on cloud brokers. Business users and application developers today require immediate availability of cloud services and unlimited scalability. Large Enterprises has dominated the market during the forecast period.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Dell technologies, Accenture Plc., Wipro, DXC technology, Arrow Electronics Inc., Tech Mahindra Ltd., ComputeNext Inc., Oracle Corporation, and HP Enterprise. Growing collaboration among the market players for the promotion and development of Cloud based solutions has driven the growth of Cloud Brokerage Market.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market Segmentation

By Platform

External Brokerage Enablement

Internal Brokerage Enablement

By Service Type

Integration, Sourcing, & Procurement

Vendor Management

Governance & Control

By Deployment Model

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By End User

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Government

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Dell technologies

Accenture Plc.

Wipro

DXC technology

Arrow Electronics Inc.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

ComputeNext Inc.

Oracle Corporation

HP Enterprise.

