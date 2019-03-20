Fishawack, a leading independent healthcare communications specialist, is excited to announce its acquisition of Dudnyk, the Philadelphia-based healthcare communications agency. Dudnyk is an award-winning, full-service agency that specializes in creating insight-driven, authentic brand experiences that unite specialty physicians and their patients. They leverage strategic, scientific, and creative capabilities to serve clients in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries.

Fishawack's goal is to increase the range of healthcare communications services that it can offer to commercial and medical affairs teams. It now has healthcare creative agencies that span East to West Coast USA and Europe.

"Dudnyk brings to Fishawack a particular expertise in rare diseases, oncology, and launching breakthrough molecular medicines," explains Christopher Tobias, President of Dudnyk. "Our seasoned team will complement Fishawack's already expansive offering, especially in the area of commercial strategy and creative expertise."

"Fishawack has wanted to add an East Coast healthcare marketing agency of scale and is pleased to have found that partnership with Dudnyk," explains Oliver Dennis, CEO of Fishawack Group of Companies. "The leadership at Dudnyk clearly cares about their people, their clients, and the rare disease and oncology patients they serve. The organization's values are very much aligned with ours."

Fishawack is a significant provider of healthcare communication services to both medical affairs and marketing teams. Its history of acquisitions is based on the belief that the teams are stronger together than individually. "It's not just about acquiring," said Gail Flockhart, Group President, "it's about making the synergies real, which means connecting talent across the organization. The best part of every acquisition is discovering what we can learn from each other."

"Fishawack is unlike traditional networks that make introductions as client needs arise; instead, we form high-performing, inter-company business relationships early on," says Oliver Dennis. "This is important to our clients who depend on continuity of relationships and teams they can depend on. We're currently undergoing a rebranding of Fishawack that reflects these core beliefs, and we're looking forward to sharing this with the healthcare marketing community in the near future."

Fishawack received corporate finance and legal support from Rick Stark and Phil Hall of KPMG and George Danczak and James Finney of Addleshaw Goddard LLP (UK), respectively. Their financial sponsor is LDC.

For more information about the Fishawack Group, please contact Gail Flockhart, Group President, at gail.flockhart@fishawack.com. For more information about Dudnyk, please contact Christopher Tobias, PhD, President, at ctobias@dudnyk.com

About the Fishawack Group

The Fishawack Group of Companies is one of the largest independent medical communications and medical marketing specialists, with teams in the UK (Knutsford, Oxford, London, and Brighton), the USA (Philadelphia, PA, and San Diego, CA), Switzerland (Basel), and India (Hyderabad).

Fishawack comprises two international divisions, Fishawack Medical Communications, developing and delivering services in the fields of medical communications, scientific engagement, publications, market access, strategic consultancy, and thought leader consultancy, and Fishawack Creative, offering strategic planning, creative development, advertising and promotion, and tactical execution.

We have built our reputation on excellence, creativity, and transparency.

About Dudnyk

Independently owned for the past 25 years, Dudnyk is an award-winning, full-service healthcare advertising agency that specializes in creating insight-driven, authentic brand experiences that unite specialty physicians and their patients. They leverage strategic, scientific, and highly creative capabilities to serve clients in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. Dudnyk offers a unique culture, fosters individual career growth, and promotes collaboration among all disciplines. Learn more at dudnyk.com or @DudnykHealth.

