Renewable Energy Initiatives Accelerate as Countries Reevaluate Traditional Sources

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-renewable resources such as fossil fuel, oil, natural gas, and nuclear power have generated a lot of concern as a result of their negative environmental impact. These resources are limited in quantity, meaning their constant use could eventually deplete them, driving the demand for alternative energy solutions. Due to the negative associations with these resources, many companies, residential homes, and governments have begun to implement clean energy solutions. Some of the most common forms of clean energy resources are solar, wind, and hydro. Most of these clean energy resources are renewable because they are primarily harvested through naturally recurring elements and when compared to non-renewable resources, clean energy solutions are much more beneficial for the environment; they don't emit harmful combustion like carbon dioxide into the air. Overall, the continuing efforts to implement and expand clean energy is driving the overall renewable energy market while government initiatives to enforce clean-energy acts are also further developing the market. Based on the current trends, the renewable energy industry is positioned to become one of the fastest growing global marketplaces. According to data by BP's Energy Outlook, the global renewable energy market could potentially grow by 400% by 2040. However, the renewable energy industry is still in its infancy stage, as it is expected to only account for 14% of the global energy demand. Despite the small figure, the rapid development in countries like China and India could yet expand the prevalence of clean energy. Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC: TPII), Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR), Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP), Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS), RGS Energy Solar, Inc. (OTC: RGSE)

In its research, BP notes that the robust growth is enabled by the sharp decline in prices for wind and solar power, when compared to the cost of oil and gas. Prices of wind and solar are already marginally cheaper than non-renewable resources, but as the industry progresses, costs can decline even lower. Despite the growing initiative to transition towards clean energy, BP projects that carbon emissions are expected to increase by 10% by 2040. The 10% growth is still significantly less than the 55% rate, by which carbon emissions have grown in the past 25 years. However, regardless of the sharp drop in carbon emissions, the decline still does not meet the expectations of the Paris Agreement's climate goals. The Paris Agreement is an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention for Climate Change intended to deal with climate control beginning in 2020. The Agreement's goal is to keep global temperature this century below 2 degrees Celsius and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further by 1.5 degrees Celsius. Nations presented in the agreement are collectively working together to reduce the negative impacts caused by non-renewable resources. In efforts to mitigate the impact, the Paris Agreement will provide financing and aid in order to achieve the goals outlined. "It is also clear from the many, many comments by world leaders from China to India and Europe to Latin America and the Pacific that nations everywhere are standing shoulder to shoulder in their determination to achieve the Paris Agreement and move forward as one," said Nick Nuttall, Spokesperson of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, "Why? Because it is in everyone's national interest, it is not a straight-jacket but a flexible framework, it offers a road map to a more prosperous, healthier and job generating future and it can assist in avoiding risks to lives, livelihoods and our shared human existence."

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC: TPII) yesterday announced breaking news after the market close that, "in addition to our proof of concept solar golf cart, we are in the process of documenting research utilizing our patented proprietary eCell, in additional new applications.

One of the applications being tested by the Triad Pro Innovators research and development team is a utility scale energy storage device using Triad's eCell technology which would be capable of many decades of peak shaving costs related to electricity being consumed by corporations. Many corporations utilizing significant volumes of kilowatt hours will be able to store electricity, using the proprietary Triad Pro eCell, at lower tier costs and feed that energy into their internal grid during the peak usage hours - saving, depending on the size of the Corporation, significant dollars. Additionally, the Triad Pro eCell array can load solar power, or energy from a variety of sources, and store it for later use.

Other applications being researched include the eCell proprietary technology modified for a number of transportation modes. Delivery vehicles and others, with adequate roof top availability, either land or maritime based, are perfect candidates for the Triad eCell technology, as adapted for combined solar and electrical grid input. The utilization of this eCell technology will save the users, huge but immeasurable, at this time, dollars in fuel and maintenance costs.

For additional information about Triad Pro Innovators visit the website at: triadproinc.com

Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) is a leading full-service residential solar provider in the United States. Vivint Solar, Inc. recently announced it has launched a new fixed rate solar lease plan. Initially available in select markets in California, the new solar plan allows new customers to install solar panels for no money down, lease them from Vivint Solar for 20 years and pay the same fixed monthly payment over the entire contract term. The new offering underscores Vivint Solar's commitment to expand the solar plans homebuilders can offer to homebuyers as they prepare for California's 2020 mandate requiring rooftop solar installations on new homes. In collaboration with Vivint Solar, homebuilders in California can offer multiple solar plans to homebuyers, who will have the opportunity to choose their preferred financing option. "In order to provide a best-in-class customer experience, we must continue to diversify the ways homeowners can go solar and save money on energy bills," said Vivint Solar Chief Executive Officer David Bywater. "This new solar plan introduces a simple, flexible option for embracing clean, renewable energy and gives new customers the assuredness that they will pay the same amount for solar energy in 2038 as they will in 2018."

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) provides clean energy products that reduce customer costs and risks, and helps customers solve difficult technical and business challenges in their fuel cell programs. Ballard Power Systems recently announced that the New Flyer Industries Canada ULC and New Flyer of America Inc. 40-foot and 60-foot Xcelsior fuel cell-electric buses (FCEBs), powered by Ballard FCveloCity-HD 85 kilowatt (kW) modules, have completed rigorous testing at The Altoona Bus Research and Testing Center under a program established by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). With this important accomplishment, New Flyer's 40-foot and 60-foot FCEBs, using Ballard's FCveloCity-HD 85kW module, are commercially available for sale utilizing FTA funding. Both models will also be eligible for California's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). HVIP is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment - particularly in disadvantaged communities. The current USD 300,000 voucher incentive covers 40-foot transit buses and Class 8 trucks powered exclusively by hydrogen fuel cells. Both funding opportunities enable transit agencies to support the transition to zero-emission operations. Rob Campbell, Ballard's Chief Commercial Officer said, "This is an exciting development for New Flyer and we are very pleased to be working with this dynamic, leading bus OEM. Frost & Sullivan projects that 40% of new heavy duty transit buses in the U.S. will be electric by 2022. Ballard provides zero-emission, high performance fuel cell modules to power FCEBs within this rapidly-growing transit segment."

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) is a global independent power producer ("IPP") that develops, owns, and operates solar parks and generates revenue primarily by selling electricity. Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. recently announced the acquisition of a 24 MW portfolio of "Small Generator" solar projects developed by Renergetica. The portfolio consists of 3 shovel-ready projects located in Chile's Region VI. Construction of the projects is expected to begin in the near future. Renergetica is an Italian smart energy company focused on the development of renewable energy systems and hybrid systems around the world. The Chilean "Small Generator" program is available to solar projects of 9 MW or less. PMG allows these projects to sell electricity to the grid at a "stabilized price." This price is based on the forecast marginal cost over the next ten years and is set by the CNE (Comisión Nacional de Energía) every six months. Additionally, PMG pricing is not subject to time of day variation. As a result, PMG pricing has been much more stable historically than basic spot pricing. Mr. Sanjay Shrestha, Chief Investment Officer of Sky Solar Holdings, commented, "We are excited to work with Renergetica, a leader in solar project development around the world. This collaboration further demonstrates our ability to develop solar projects in Chile. We are proud of our continuing execution in the region and look forward to finding more attractive opportunities to build our base of assets in that country."

RGS Energy Solar, Inc. (OTCQX: RGSE) is America's Original Solar Company providing solar, storage and energy services whose mission is clean energy savings. RGS Energy recently announced that its Board of Directors, supported by its management team, has commenced a process to explore strategic alternatives focusing on maximizing shareholder value. Strategic alternatives to consider may include, among others, a sale of RGS Energy, a business combination such as a merger with another party, or a strategic investment financing which would allow the Company to continue its current business plan of commercializing POWERHOUSE solar shingles. "Over the past year, we made significant strides reinventing RGS Energy around the POWERHOUSE solar shingle that we believe will enable us to enjoy future growth and profitability," said Dennis Lacey, RGS Energy's Chief Executive Officer. "Acknowledging our previously stated view that it will require time, years in fact, to grow the POWERHOUSE brand and revenue streams, to ensure we are best positioned to address this opportunity with increased television advertising, services, access to customer bases, access to capital and the like, we believe now is an opportune time to consider whether pursuing complementary paths may enhance shareholder value."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For triad pro innovators, inc. financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: www.FinancialBuzz.com