Forbes Recognizes Trianz Among 'America's Best Management Consulting Firms' for 2nd Consecutive Year

SANTA CLARA, California, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has achieved its second consecutive year recognition as one of 'America's Best Management Consulting Firms' by Forbes in its 4th annual listing comprising 218 firms.

This year's list, like last year's, spotlights Trianz once again for its best-in-class advisory excellence. Forbes collaborated with the business intelligence and analytics company, Statista, to assess firms' performances.

Trianz' business theme, 'Digital Evolution Simplified,' reflects its commitment to helping organizations across industries overcome dynamic digital age challenges through simple, yet effective, techniques. The firm collaborates with business and technology leaders to transition their organizations into digital enterprises by delivering industry-leading Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure, and Security solutions, in addition to superior Managed Services that ensure long-term success. The firm's unique delivery model, collaborative consulting approach, and its ability to deploy impactful, game-changing technologies together provide superior value to clients.

The 2019 list was tallied based on a two-phase study comprising an expert survey (partners and project managers from management consultancies) and a client survey covering senior executives, who have previously worked with management consultancies.

Expressing their delight, Co-Presidents at Trianz, Rollen Roberson and Ganeshan Venkateshwaran said, "Being named among 'America's Best Management Consulting Firms' in this year's Forbes/ Statista list makes us proud and happy indeed. The pride comes from this honor being reflective of our clients' and peers' favorable opinion of us. The happiness, of course, is a function of our value proposition being re-validated by Forbes / Statista for two straight years -- that we are delivering on our commitment to create meaningful business impact."

"At Trianz, we hold receiving objective feedback in high esteem. Especially since it motivates us to constantly drive successful business results and a competitive advantage for our clients. Being ranked in a list of such stature for two consecutive years is truly encouraging," added Prashant Bhavaraju, Vice President for Marketing at Trianz.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Rosemont, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Denver, Irvine, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

