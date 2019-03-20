New Investment to Further Expand Development of Simple, Secure Mobile Communications Platform Enabling Companies to Elevate Their Mobile Strategies

Movius, an emerging leader in cloud-based secure mobile communications software, announced the closing of its $45M Series D funding round led by new investor JPMorgan Chase Co. (NYSE: JPM). Existing investors PointGuard Ventures, New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Anschutz Investment Company also participated.

The $45M Series D round brings the total equity raised by Movius to $91M. The new funding will support a variety of initiatives as Movius drives global expansion, particularly in Europe and Asia, accelerates its product roadmap and scales to meet the mobility needs of businesses for compliance, cost-savings and customer engagement and of a new generation of employees who expect to use one mobile device that can separate work and personal lives seamlessly and securely.

"We're excited to partner with JPMorgan Chase a global visionary in financial services and a leader in embracing secure, seamless solutions for our mobile age," said John Loiacono, CEO of Movius. "This investment is particularly important as a testament to the power of our solution to simplify the complex needs of the financial services sector and other key markets around the globe. There is simply nothing like what we've built."

"Across the board, financial services firms are finding that customers and employees alike expect to communicate conveniently on their mobile devices," said Larry Feinsmith, managing director and head of Global Technology Strategy, Innovation and Partnership at JPMorgan Chase Co. "This strategic investment in Movius will help remove friction and better enable employees to be more productive and communicate securely via their mobile devices."

About Movius

Movius is the leading global provider in cloud-based secure mobile communications software, helping enterprises deliver better engagement for their clients. Enterprises around the world use the company's all-in-one mobility platform to connect with their customers in more convenient, cost-effective and compliant ways. The platform offers an easy way to extend and integrate voice, text, and messaging services into other systems, like CRM or collaboration tools.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Movius has additional locations in Silicon Valley, Calif., and Bangalore, India. Movius has more than 130 employees around the world and is the platform of choice for the world's leading mobile carriers including Sprint, Telstra, and Telefónica. For more information on Movius, visit https://www.moviuscorp.com.

