Closes Series D Funding

Movius, an emerging leader in cloud-based secure mobile communications software, announced that John Loiacono has joined the company as CEO. He will assume day-to-day leadership of Movius.

Movius Announces Tech Industry Veteran John Loiacono as CEO

A Silicon Valley veteran, Loiacono has held senior executive roles across large public companies and has initiated numerous new ventures. Prior to Movius, Loiacono most recently was founder and CEO at Jolata. The company was sold in late 2018. At Adobe, Loiacono was senior vice president and GM of Digital Media and Creative. At Sun Microsystems, he held several senior leadership positions including CMO and executive vice president for Sun's software portfolio.

"The Movius opportunity is pervasive. Almost every company on planet Earth is mobilizing their workforce but are challenged to find a way to securely interact with their customers and constituents using all the preferred communication vehicles be that voice, SMS or any other channel they use in their daily lives," said John Loiacono, CEO at Movius. "I'm thrilled because I'm joining a team that features highly passionate and proven innovators who are maniacally focused on delivering this very solution. I look forward to leading this next chapter of growth for the company."

Movius provides businesses with an all-in-one mobility platform to mobilize the modern workforce simply and easily while solving compliance and security challenges. The MultiLine solution is a cloud-based app that provides an effective and secure way for employees to communicate with clients through a separate business mobile number. With its patented technology, MultiLine works anywhere any mobile device, any carrier, and across all WiFi, data, and cellular channels. More than 1,400 businesses around the world have deployed MultiLine, including leading enterprises across financial services, insurance, healthcare, construction, and education.

In conjunction with the CEO announcement, Movius also announced it closed a Series D Funding round. In addition, Movius Executive Chairman and Interim CEO Krish Panu will return full-time as Managing Director at PointGuard Ventures, a Movius investor. PointGuard Managing Director Pete Thomas will step in as Chairman of the Movius board of directors.

"John brings an exceptional track record in executive leadership, along with a strong entrepreneurial drive," said Panu. "It has been a privilege to have stepped in to lead Movius for the past two years during an important period of transformation from signing major customer and partner contracts to expanding the platform and its capabilities and strengthening the balance sheet for growth. After an extensive CEO search, I am confident that John is the right leader to inspire the Movius team through the next phase of hyper-growth. As we pursue this massive strategic market in cloud communications, there is not a better leader to pick up this baton."

Loiacono will be based in the company's San Francisco Bay Area office.

About Movius

Movius is the leading global provider in cloud-based secure mobile communications software, helping enterprises deliver better engagement for their clients. Enterprises around the world use the company's all-in-one mobility platform to connect with their customers in more convenient, cost-effective and compliant ways. The platform offers an easy way to extend and integrate voice, text, and messaging services into other systems, like CRM or collaboration tools.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Movius has additional locations in Silicon Valley, Calif., and Bangalore, India. Movius has more than 130 employees around the world and is the platform of choice for the world's leading mobile carriers including Sprint, Telstra, and Telefónica. For more information on Movius, visit https://www.moviuscorp.com.

Contacts:

Jennifer Sims Fellner at jenniferf@accesstheagency.com

415-844-6275