Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Complex Regional Pain Syndrome total cases are expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.8% for the study period.

The United States accounts for the highest Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market size in comparison with EU5 and Japan among 7MM.

accounts for the highest Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market size in comparison with EU5 and among 7MM. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome patients in the 7MM was 253,603 in 2017.

CRPS epidemiology analysis shows higher population in the United States with 179,441 cases in 2017.

CRPS market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the CRPS epidemiology and CRPS market in the 7 MM ( United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , UK) & Japan .) The CRPS market report provides the insights on the current and emerging therapies. The CRPS market report provides global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM. The CRPS market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the CRPS market.

"The epidemiology is segmented on the basis of gender and types. In terms of gender, females are more frequently affected by CRPS as compared to males, while in terms of types, CRPS I accounts for the maximum number of cases as compared to CRPS II".

The overall dynamics of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Neridronate, BHV-5000, PPP001, AXS-02 and many others.

The CRPS treatment is restricted to palliative care and symptom-based interventions such as Non-opioid analgesics (Paracetamol, NSAIDs, Nefopam etc.), Weak opioid analgesics (Tramadol, Codeine/Acetaminophen, Opium/PCM etc.), Strong opioid analgesics, Co-analgesics (Corticosteroids, Antiepileptics, Antidepressants, Tricyclic Antidepressants, SNRIs, Bisphosphonate, IV Bisphosphonate, Calcitonin, Ketamine etc.), Local treatment (Joint infusion of corticosteroids, Lidocaine cream, Lidocaine patch, Capsaicin, NSAIDs etc.) and others (including Physiotherapy, surgery, Psychological interventions etc.) The key players in CRPS market are:

Abiogen Pharma/Grünenthal BioHeaven Pharmaceticals Tetra Bio-Pharma Axsome Therapeutics

And many others

Drugs covered

Neridronate BHV-5000 PPP001 AXS-02

And many others

