A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latestengagement during the course of which theyimplemented a data governance framework for a leading financial conglomerateheadquartered in Europe. To help the client address their key challenges, the analytics experts worked closely with their team and developed a data governance framework that helped them to address the issues arising due to a siloed data environment.

The growing competition and the unrelenting pressures from non-traditional banking service providers is a major factor that is driving banks to transform themselves digitally by deploying an effective data governance framework. But to completely transform, banks have to first adopt the key data management trends and tackle the key challenges. As such, banks have realized the importance of a robust data governance framework that helps in ensuring the quality of data while monitoring the data management infrastructure.

The Business ProblemThe client is a leading banking and financial services provider based out of Western Europe with revenues in excess of £20 million and more than 30,000 employees. The banking services provider found itself grappling with multiple regulatory compliance and data governance issues. As such, the banking firm was striving hard to drive data governance and data analysis across its enterprise. The client approached Quantzig to leverage its data analytics expertise and implement a data governance framework that would help them address their challenges.

"Most of the data quality issues faced by banking firms result from poor data governance processes, lack of well-planned tactical solutions, and weak data governance frameworks governing the data management system," says an analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedThe lack of a dynamic enterprise data governance framework prevented the client from addressing the myriad regulatory needs to facilitate regulatory reporting. Hence, we collaborated with their team and devised a data governance framework that not only aided them in addressing the compliance issue but also helped them to save a significant sum.

Quantzig's data governance solutions helped the client to:

Gain rigorous control over real-time data sets

Prepare and validate risk reports

Quantzig's data governance solutions offered predictive insights on:

Finding pragmatic and efficient ways to iteratively build the required data governance model

Reducing data silos

