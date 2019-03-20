Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market to Reach a Market Size of $85.4 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, published by KBV research, The Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market size is expected to reach $85.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 19.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The vehicle telematics industry provides on-board communication, route plans, tracking location and speed determination of a moving vehicle. The aforementioned information is used by fleet managers and insurers to monitor the travel, status and performance of commercial vehicles. They use the data and communication principle for the transmitting information via wireless technology from a car to the vehicle and from the car to a central server. It also has a feature wherein the driver can watch a wireless TV, listen to entertainment and carry out domestic automation commands or access IoT domain Internet services.

The North America market would dominate the Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Solution Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.3% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.4% during (2018 - 2024).

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/commercial-vehicle-telematics-market/

The Aftermarket market dominated the Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Mode of Deployment 2017. The OEM market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.9% during (2018 - 2024). Telematics interconnects telecommunications with computer technology to provide enterprises with data on remote products like vehicles in real time. It enables them to track, at a given point, any or all of their essential supplies. However, just the location and length of travel is not the matter. Telematics has developed so that all kinds of important information can be collected and transmitted that can be used to achieve a productivity gain.

"KBV Research has introduced Subscription Based Model which aims to offer market intelligence to its clients ensuring a convenient and economical approach."

To know more, visit: https://www.kbvresearch.com/subscription-model/

The Transportation & Logistics market dominated the Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by End User 2017. The Insurance market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.4% during (2018 - 2024). Insurance sector is one of the important drivers for telematics market, particularly in aftermarket solutions. For instance in North America, nearly every vehicle insurance company is either using or plans to use some sort of telematics solution, as it enables the insurance companies to minimize risk through monitoring of different aspects such as maintenance, usage & security among others. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.6% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Automotive Industry market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 21.2% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Verizon communications, AT&T Inc., Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo S.A, Harman International industries, Vodafone Group Plc., Telefonica S.A, and Continental AG.

Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Segmentation

By Application

Solution

Fleet / Asset Management



Navigation



Infotainment



Insurance



Tele-Healt



Others

Services

Design & Consulting



Deployment



Maintenance

By Deployment Type

Aftermarket

OEM

By End User

Transportation & Logistics

Insurance

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Automotive Industry

Government Agencies

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Verizon communications

AT&T Inc.

Ford Motor Company

BMW AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo S.A

Harman International industries

Vodafone Group Plc.

Telefonica S.A

Continental AG

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

Consumer Vehicle Telematics Market

Fleet Management Market

Connected Car Market

About Us:

Knowledge Based Value Research is a global brand and consulting firm serving all kinds of business verticals, government and non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profit organizations. Our motto is to extend our services that will have a lasting impact on our clients who trust us with their business goals.

Our aim is to transform and customize our services to address the fast changing business needs of our clients. With innovative methods, we seek to empower our research tools with new capabilities that would eventually bring about customer delight, as we understand that businesses evolve.

Media contact:

Mr. Alan D'Souza

KBV Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1407

New York, N.Y. 10001

United States (U.S)

Tel: +1(646)661-6066

Email: query@kbvresearch.com