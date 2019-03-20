Shunfeng International Clean Energy expects its annual losses to have widened to around $255 million last year, up from $125 million in the preceding 12-month period.Hong Kong-based solar manufacturer Shunfeng International Clean Energy - which suffered a $125 million loss during the Chinese solar boom in 2017 - has warned shareholders to brace themselves for losses of $255 million from last year. The anticipated result is based on the company's preliminary review of its unaudited results for 2018. The Hong Kong-listed group said a 16.8% year-on-year jump in sales of its solar equipment was offset ...

