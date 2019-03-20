Vapor Group Inc.: Vapor Group (VPOR) Launches New Website for Bulk CBD Isolate Distributors and Resellers

Streamlined design makes it easier to find the high-quality, bulk CBD isolate that businesses need to power their sales in the growing cannabis industry

DAYTONA BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / Vapor Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: VPOR) (also known as 'the Company') has launched a new streamlined website, www.vpor.com, that makes it easy for distributors and resellers to find the CBD isolate they need to compete in the burgeoning cannabis industry effectively.

Vapor Group prides itself in providing only premium bulk CBD isolate made from 100 percent industrialized organic hemp that is produced by top growers in the U.S. from states like Kentucky, Colorado, and Oregon. The Company works directly with B2B businesses in the sector to stay up-to-the-minute on the latest consumer trends in the category.

Cutting-edge resellers are eagerly looking for ways to tap into consumers' increasing desire for CBD-infused products, with surveys suggesting that close to 7 percent of Americans currently use the hemp-based compound.

'This isn't a fad, it's a global trend,' said Vapor Group President and Chief Executive Officer David Zinger. 'With the overall global cannabis industry expected to grow to $146.4 billion as early as 2025, there's no better time for business to meet the high consumer demand for CBD. This website is just the first step in quickly connecting businesses with the bulk CBD isolate that they need to meet consumer demand and take their sales to the next level.'

Vapor Group recently consolidated its manufacturing and business operations into a new facility in Daytona Beach as part of a broader strategy to help the company integrate into the billion-dollar cannabis and CBD markets. More updates concerning the corporate restructuring of the Company will be announced in the near future.

About Vapor Group, Inc.

Vapor Group, www.vaporgroup.com, is a publicly traded OTC company, trading under the symbol, VPOR, and today is a holding company for several subsidiaries. Vapor Group is the owner of Simple Cork, Inc., www.simplecork.com, the developer of a new, multi-nationally patented combination wine bottle cork/opener being prepared for market entry.

