Data Center Cooling Market to Reach a Market Size of $18.8 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Data Center Cooling Market, published by KBV research, The Global Data Center Cooling Market size is expected to reach $18.8 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 13.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The fueling factors behind the significant developments in this industry are augmented demand for improved mobility, operational efficacy, security, and bandwidth. Software-based centers are providing top-notch levels of automation, which is eventually contributing to the market expansion. A growing shift towards digital transformation via connected technology and IoT has triggered the requisite for a data center ecosystem.

The North America market would dominate the Global Data Center Cooling Air Conditioners Market by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.9 % during the forecast period. In the global economy, it is anticipated to emerge as a strong region, in particular for implementing and developing new technologies. Also, the presence of giants like Facebook, Amazon, Inc., and Google, Inc., in the North America region is expected to contribute to the growth of this market. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.5% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.4% during (2018 - 2024).

The Room Based Cooling market dominated the Global Data Center Cooling Market by Structure Type 2017. The row-based segment is being anticipated to observe a strong CAGR over the forecast period. In the data center environment, high and variable IT equipment produces heat which cannot be tackled by using the room-based approach. Additionally, The Rack Based Cooling market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 16.1% during (2018 - 2024).

The precision air conditioners segment of the data center cooling market would register the prominent CAGR over the estimation period. The collective impact of technological advancements and developments in energy-efficient units might surge the demand for precision air conditioners. Furthermore, these conditioners provide a wide range of benefits including demonstration of better air distribution, continuous operation, precise humidity control, and automatic control over individual AC loads for effective cooling.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Emerson Electric, Asetek A/S, Hitachi, Ltd., AdaptivCool, Coolcentric, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco System, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Schneider Electric SE.

Global Data Center Cooling Market Segmentation

By Solution Type

Air Conditioners

Precision Air Conditioners

Air Handling Units

Chillers

Others

By Structure Type

Room Based Cooling

Row Based Cooling

Rack Based Cooling

By Data Center Type

Large Data Center

Medium-Sized & Others Data Center

By End User

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Emerson Electric

Asetek A/S

Hitachi, Ltd.

AdaptivCool

Coolcentric

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Cisco System, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

