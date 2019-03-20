With the legal squabble between Hanwha Q Cells and three rival solar manufacturers now encompassing three countries, equipment supplier Meyer Burger saw fit to refer to the dispute in its latest announcement of an Asian contract win.Swiss solar equipment maker Meyer Burger's decision last year to move sales and service functions to eastern Asia again appears to have paid dividends, with the company announcing another significant order from the region. The Thun-based company announced yesterday it has secured a CHF15 million ($15 million) order for its MAiA 6.1 PERC cell production equipment from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...