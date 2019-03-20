Facial Sculpting UK: 'Facial Sculptor' Dr. Nina Bal Creating a New Wave of Harley Street Specialists

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / Dr. Nina Bal, an Italian-British cosmetic dental surgeon based in London, is nicknamed as the 'facial sculptor' as she has made way for a new wave of Harley Street specialists.

Dr Nina Bal, a widely acclaimed cosmetic dental surgeon and facial aesthetics expert from London, is now paving the way for a new breed of Harley Street specialists. The dental surgeon, one of the most enterprising and influential cosmetic dentists at this moment, has already become the official dentist for E4's Body Fixers. Dr. Bal's "Facial Sculpting" clinic in London has earned rave reviews for addressing the personal pain points of each client, and providing not just a treatment, but an entire concept.

Dr. Nina is deeply passionate about improving the inner beauty of a patient, and her clinic is now setting precedents by offering a wide variety of services such as facial rejuvenation, restorative treatments, non-surgical treatments, facial line smoothening and more. Her 'less is more' philosophy has inspired many cosmetic dental surgeons and students of the discipline. By tweaking certain aesthetic elements on a patient's face, the clinic led by Dr. Bal can now produce natural yet outstanding results. Dr. Nina also follows a 'golden ratio of beauty', which is a mathematically proved facial symmetry algorithm which sets the perception of facial attractiveness.

Dr Bal, who graduated from the University of Pavia, Italy in 2008 with distinction, has over ten years of experience in facial aesthetics and cosmetic dentistry. She even got a diploma after completing her post-graduation and has been awarded multiple accolades and memberships, including memberships of The British Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery.

Among other awards she's won is the 2018 Aesthetic Dentistry Awards in Facial Aesthetics. She was also named among the best young dentist in the UK in 2017. She is a member of the General Dental Council, American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and British Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.

Besides running her own clinic and treating scores of patients every day, Dr. Nina Bal has also taken up a mission now to ensure that the patients choose only the most qualified specialists in this field. She now also corrects botched cosmetic surgeries that were performed by incompetent practitioners, and has collaborated with SaveFace to accept referrals from other practitioners. In a recent interview, the cosmetic dentist said, "It is thoroughly exciting for me to set examples by improving the facial aesthetics of my clients and I want to personally thank each and every one of my clients as their desire to become attractive is the only motivation for me to offer my cosmetic dentistry services."

