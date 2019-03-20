GAZIT-GLOBE LTD: Gazit Globe Announces Self Tender Offer for Up to NIS 290 Million (Approximately $80.4 Million) of its Ordinary Shares

Gazit has retained American Stock Transfer & Trust Company as the Depositary for the Tender Offer. A copy of an English translation of the Israeli tender offer documentor telephone number +972-3-694-8000, which will provide them with the documentation that is needed for the tender of their shares.
None of Gazit, its Board of Directors, or the Depositary for the Tender Offer has made or will make any recommendations to shareholders as to whether to tender or refrain from tendering their shares in the Tender Offer. Shareholders must make their own decision as to whether, and how many shares, they will tender, if any. In so doing, shareholders should read and evaluate carefully the information in the English translation of the Israeli tender offer document.
Important information regarding the Tender Offer
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell ordinary shares of Gazit. The Tender Offer described in this press release has not yet been consummated, and there can be no assurances that the Company will consummate the Tender Offer on the terms described in this press release or at all. The Tender Offer is being made only pursuant to the English translation of the Israeli Tender Offer document, which Gazit has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, at https://www.gazitglobe.com/investor-relations/, or by calling Gazit's Investor Relations department, at +972-3-694-8000.
About Gazit
Gazit Globe is a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, northern, central and Eastern Europe, located in urban growth markets. Gazit Globe is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: GZT) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: GZT) and is included in the TA-35 index in Israel. As of September 30, 2018, Gazit Globe owns and operates 101 properties, with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.5 million square meters and a total value of approximately NIS 38.6 billion. In addition, as of September 30, 2018, Gazit Globe owned 31.3% of First Capital Realty Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements herein include those statements regarding Gazit's ability to execute its operating plan and future financial performance and any other statements that are not statements of historical fact. These statements may be identified, without limitation, by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates", "expects," "will" or comparable terms or the negative thereof. Such statements are based on management's current estimates, assumptions that management believes to be reasonable, and currently available competitive, financial, and economic data as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of events, factors and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Gazit and not all of which are known to Gazit, including, without limitation, general business and financial risks such as those risk factors described from time to time in Gazit's reports filed with or furnished to the Israel Securities Authority and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, which are also available at https://www.gazitglobe.com/investor-relations/. Other risks and uncertainties include those concerning the commencement and completion of the Tender Offer.Investors should keep in mind that Gazit's financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Gazit is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.