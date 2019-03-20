Mobile Marketing Market to Reach a Market Size of $183.5 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Mobile Marketing Market, published by KBV research, The Global Mobile Marketing Market size is expected to reach $183.5 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 23.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Mobile marketing, a revolutionary marketing tact in the business world, introduces convenient and improved ways of communicating directly with customers and advertisement of products. Marketers are now capable of contacting their users as per the nature and requirements of their user base. Furthermore, they can initiate research and detect the kind of services or products are being searched by customers and notify them based on this research.

The Asia Pacific market would dominate the Global Mobile Marketing Mobile Web Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 22.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.5% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.4% during (2018 - 2024). The widening customer base of smartphone users, enormous investments in telecom network development, and a surge in the awareness about mobile marketing among enterprises are projected to boost the evolution of the market in the coming years.

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/mobile-marketing-market/

The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Mobile Marketing Market by Organization Size 2017. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.5% during (2018 - 2024). Large scale retail companies are looking forward to adopt the upcoming advanced technologies like AI and AR to improve the presentation of their advertisements. This would in turn help in improving the viewer engagement. In order to spread consumer awareness of their products and services, start - ups invest substantially in digital marketing. The growth of SME's segment over the forecast period is due to the rapidly increasing number of start-ups in developing countries combined with their high digital marketing investment.

"KBV Research has introduced Subscription Based Model which aims to offer market intelligence to its clients ensuring a convenient and economical approach."

To know more, visit: https://www.kbvresearch.com/subscription-model/

The Retail & E-Commerce market would dominate the Global Mobile Marketing Market by End User by 2024. The Telecom & IT market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.7% during (2018 - 2024). The Government market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.9% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Media & Entertainment market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 23% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, AT&T Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., Salmat Ltd., Vibes Media LLC, Mobivity Holdings Corporation, and SAS Institute Inc.

Global Mobile marketing Market Segmentation

By Solution Type

Mobile Web

MMS

QR Codes

Location Based Marketing

In app Messages & Push Notifications

SMS

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End User

Retail & E-Commerce

Telecom & IT

Travel & Hospitality

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Other End User

By Geography

-North America

o US

oCanada

oMexico

o Rest of North America

-Europe

oGermany

o UK

oFrance

oRussia

oSpain

oItaly

o Rest of Europe

-Asia Pacific

oChina

oJapan

oIndia

oSouth Korea

oSingapore

oMalaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

- LAMEA

oBrazil

oArgentina

o UAE

oSaudi Arabia

oSouth Africa

oNigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

AT&T Inc.

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com Inc.

Adobe Systems Inc.

Salmat Ltd.

Vibes Media LLC

Mobivity Holdings Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

Digital Marketing Software Market

Location Based Services Market

Contextual Advertising Market

About Us:

Knowledge Based Value Research is a global brand and consulting firm serving all kinds of business verticals, government and non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profit organizations. Our motto is to extend our services that will have a lasting impact on our clients who trust us with their business goals.

Our aim is to transform and customize our services to address the fast changing business needs of our clients. With innovative methods, we seek to empower our research tools with new capabilities that would eventually bring about customer delight, as we understand that businesses evolve.

KBV Media Contact:

Mr. Alan D'Souza

KBV Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1407

New York, N.Y. 10001

United States (U.S)

Tel: +1 (646) 661-6066

Email: query@kbvresearch.com





