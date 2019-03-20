Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market Worth $1,729 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research "Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market by Product (Chatbots, Smart Speakers), User Interface (Automatic Speech Recognition, Text Based, Text-to-Speech Based), End User (Healthcare Providers, Patients, Healthcare Payers) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market is projected to reach USD 1,729 million by 2024 from USD 391 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 34.6%.

Don't miss out on business opportunities in "Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market"

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=214922625

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the growing number of smartphone users and the increasing use of healthcare applications, the growing demand for quality healthcare delivery, and the rising prevalence of chronic disorders.

By product, the smart speakers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market in 2019

On the basis of product, the smart speakers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing consumer preference for technologically advanced products. Smart speakers are multifunctional, fast, varied, and reliable solutions. This not only saves time but also offers increased comfort and greater convenience.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market"

85 - Tables

27 - Figures

159 - Pages

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=214922625

By user interface, the automatic speech recognition segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024)"

Based on user interface, the Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market is segmented into automatic speech recognition, text-based, text-to-speech, and others. The automatic speech recognition segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market during the forecast period due to its increasing use in smart speakers.

North America to dominate the Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market in 2019

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market in 2019, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the growing aging population and shrinking healthcare workforce in North American countries, increasing demand for digital health systems, the well-developed IT ecosystem in countries such as the US and Canada, widespread availability of data centers, and significant presence of major technology and product developers in the region.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=214922625

Prominent players in the Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market are Nuance Communications Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon (US), Infermedica (Poland), Sensly (US), eGain Corporation (US), Kognito Solutions LLC (US), Verint Systems Inc. (US), HealthTap Inc. (US), and Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd (UK).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/healthcare-virtual-assistant-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com