SThree (STHR) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-March-2019 / 14:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Mark Dorman 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares of 1p financial instrument, type of instrument GB00B0KM9T71 Identification code b) Nature of the Grant of shares under the Long Term transaction Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). The awards will vest three years after grant date, subject to the performance condititions being met. c) Price(s) and Names Volume(s) volume(s) Mark Dorman 248,258 d) Aggregated N/A information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 19/03/2019 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7886 EQS News ID: 789879 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 20, 2019 10:19 ET (14:19 GMT)