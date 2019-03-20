Network Encryption Market to Reach a Market Size of $4.7 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Network Encryption Market, published by KBV research, The Global Network Encryption Market size is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The technologically advanced region, North America, holds the biggest network encryption market as per the regions segment of the network encryption market. North America owns developed economies including the US and Canada. In terms of government regulations and compliance, the North American market offers suitable platforms for companies and SMEs. Enterprises are thus growing at a rapid pace and largely demand network encryption. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.8% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.8% during (2018 - 2024).

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/network-encryption-market/

The Greater Than 10g & Less Than 40g market would dominate the Global Network Encryption Market by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.8 % during the forecast period. The Greater Than 40g & Less Than 100g market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Less Than 10g market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 13.2% during (2018 - 2024).

The Hardware market would dominate the Global Network Encryption Market by Component by 2024. The performance of hardware equipment, including high speed, low latency and robust security, plays a vital role in the network encryption market. In addition, hardware components provide advanced security against endpoint, network and application threats. The Platform market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Services market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 14.1% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, BMC software, CA Technologies, Riverbed technology, SolarWinds Inc., Nokia Corporation, Micro Focus, and Kentik.

Global Network Encryption Market Segmentation

By Transmission Type

Optical Transmission

Traditional Transmission

Coaxial Cable



Twisted Pair Cable



Radiowaves & Microwaves

By Data Rate

Greater Than 10g & Less Than 40g

Greater Than 40g & Less Than 100g

Less Than 10g

Others

By Component

Hardware

Platform

Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By End User

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Government

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems

Juniper Networks

BMC software

CA Technologies

Riverbed technology

SolarWinds Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Micro Focus

Kentik

