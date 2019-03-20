Network Encryption Market to Reach a Market Size of $4.7 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Network Encryption Market, published by KBV research, The Global Network Encryption Market size is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The technologically advanced region, North America, holds the biggest network encryption market as per the regions segment of the network encryption market. North America owns developed economies including the US and Canada. In terms of government regulations and compliance, the North American market offers suitable platforms for companies and SMEs. Enterprises are thus growing at a rapid pace and largely demand network encryption. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.8% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.8% during (2018 - 2024).
The Greater Than 10g & Less Than 40g market would dominate the Global Network Encryption Market by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.8 % during the forecast period. The Greater Than 40g & Less Than 100g market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Less Than 10g market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 13.2% during (2018 - 2024).
The Hardware market would dominate the Global Network Encryption Market by Component by 2024. The performance of hardware equipment, including high speed, low latency and robust security, plays a vital role in the network encryption market. In addition, hardware components provide advanced security against endpoint, network and application threats. The Platform market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Services market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 14.1% during (2018 - 2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, BMC software, CA Technologies, Riverbed technology, SolarWinds Inc., Nokia Corporation, Micro Focus, and Kentik.
Global Network Encryption Market Segmentation
By Transmission Type
- Optical Transmission
- Traditional Transmission
- Coaxial Cable
- Twisted Pair Cable
- Radiowaves & Microwaves
By Data Rate
- Greater Than 10g & Less Than 40g
- Greater Than 40g & Less Than 100g
- Less Than 10g
- Others
By Component
- Hardware
- Platform
- Services
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
By End User
- Telecom & IT
- BFSI
- Media & Entertainment
- Government
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
- IBM Corporation
- Cisco Systems
- Juniper Networks
- BMC software
- CA Technologies
- Riverbed technology
- SolarWinds Inc.
- Nokia Corporation
- Micro Focus
- Kentik
