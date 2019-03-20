Remo Tech Announces Pre-order Available for the World's First Auto-Director AI Camera OBSBOT Tail with Pet Tracking Mode, 'Pet Pal', on Indiegogo

SHENZHEN, China, Mar. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remo Tech , the creator of artificial-intelligence cameras, announces pre-order is now available for OBSBOT Tail, the world's first AI-powered autonomous director camera, on Indiegogo today.

Designed to capture active moments in life without the help of a cameraman, the OBSBOT Tail is compact, but sports a powerful HiSilicon Hi3559A processor that tracks, automatically zooms and captures action in up to 4k/60 fps, even when in dim lighting. To fulfill the common demand, the OBSBOT Tail now tracks not only humans' actions, but also pets'.

Capable of tracking cats and dogs, the new filming mode "Pet Pal" can be activated by simply selecting pets through the accompanying obsbot studio app, which will record and keep them in the center of the picture. Pet owners can finally free their hands and enjoy the moment with pets, whether when they are playing with their cat at home or playing fetch with their dog outside.

"Launching OBSBOT Tail on Indiegogo will bring our proprietary AI camera technology to new communities that share our vision of pushing the boundaries of accessible creative filmmaking," said Bo Liu, CEO and Founder of Remo Technology, "And in conjunction with the announcement of Pet Pal, we're introducing even more ways so that our backers can use OBSBOT Tail to film those once-in-a-lifetime moments with their entire family, including their cats and dogs."

First debuted at CES 2019, the OBSBOT Tail has received distinctions including Variety 's "The Innovation that Stole the Show," The Verge 's "Best Creator Tool," and "Best/Coolest of CES" by USA TODAY , CNET , and SlashGear .

The OBSBOT Tail on Indiegogo witnessed a successful Kickstarter campaign, raising over $400,000 USD.

It is now available for pre-order on Indiegogo with an "early bird" price of $489 USD.

The media kit for Remo Technology can be accessed here .

About Remo Tech

Started in 2016, with its headquarter in Shenzhen, China, and a research center in Hangzhou, China, Remo Technology is a camera company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of the camera industry with new ideas and technologies, including AI. As the main brand by Remo Tech, "OBSBOT" has brought to the world the first auto-director AI camera "OBSBOT Tail" in January 2019.

To learn more about Remo Tech, visit http://remo-ai.com/

