?The project was awarded under a 1 GW tender intended to install renewable generation capacity in former mining areas where subsidence and flooding have left huge basins of standing water.French floating PV specialist Ciel & Terre has completed work on a 70 MW floating solar installation for state-owned developer the China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group. The project is connected to the grid at a former coal mine in the city of Suzhou, in the northern part of Anhui province. China Energy Conservation Solar Technology oversaw construction and China Energy Engineering Group ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...