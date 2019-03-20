DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 20-March-2019 / 15:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification of Major Holdings* *1. Details of issuer* +------------------------------+---------------------+ |Name: |TUI AG | +------------------------------+---------------------+ |Street: |Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4| +------------------------------+---------------------+ |Postal code: |30625 | +------------------------------+---------------------+ |City: |Hannover | | |Germany | +------------------------------+---------------------+ |Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900SL2WSPV293B552 | +------------------------------+---------------------+ *2. Reason for notification* +-+-------------------------------------------------+ |X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights| +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of instruments | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Change of breakdown of voting rights | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Other reason: | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. | |City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, | |United States of America (USA) | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ *4. Names of shareholder(s)* holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. ++ || ++ *5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* +-------------+ |15 March 2019| +-------------+ *6. Total positions* +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ | |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number| | | rights| voting| both in %| of voting| | |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights| | | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to| | | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG| | | 7.a.)| s| | | | | | (total of| | | | | | 7.b.1 +| | | | | | 7.b.2)| | | +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ |New | 5.36 %| 0.36 %| 5.72 %| 587901304| +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ |Previous | 4.97 %| 0.45 %| 5.42 %| /| |notification | | | | | +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ *7. Details on total positions* *a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |ISIN | Absolute | In % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ | | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect| | | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| | | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |DE000TUAG000| 0| 31514456| 0 %| 5.36 %| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |*Total* | 31514456 | 5.36 % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ *b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting| |instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %| |t | |period | absolute| | +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |Lent |N/A |N/A | 180000| 0.03 %| |Securitie| | | | | |s | | | | | +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ | | |*Total* | 180000| 0.03 %| +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ *b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* +----------+------------+---------+---------+---------+--------+ |Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting| |instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights| | |date |conversio|settlemen| absolute| in %| | | |n period |t | | | +----------+------------+---------+---------+---------+--------+ |Contract |N/A |N/A |Cash | 1958757| 0.33 %| |for | | | | | | |Difference| | | | | | +----------+------------+---------+---------+---------+--------+ | | | |*Total* | 1958757| 0.33 %| +----------+------------+---------+---------+---------+--------+ *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| | |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuer (1.). | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the | | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both| | | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%| | |at least 3%| through| or more)| | | or more)| instruments| | | | |(if at least| | | | | 5% or more)| | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |Trident Merger LLC | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Investment| %| %| %| |Management, LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Capital | %| %| %| |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Advisors, | %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %|

|International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |(Singapore) Holdco | | | | |Pte. Ltd. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |(Singapore) Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %| |Holdings Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Fund | %| %| %| |Advisors | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %| |Holdings Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |Institutional Trust | | | | |Company, National | | | | |Association | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Australia | %| %| %| |Holdco Pty. Ltd. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Investment| %| %| %| |Management | | | | |(Australia) Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |(Singapore) Holdco | | | | |Pte. Ltd. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock HK Holdco | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Asset | %| %| %| |Management North | | | | |Asia Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Canada | %| %| %| |Holdings LP | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Canada | %| %| %| |Holdings ULC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Asset | %| %| %| |Management Canada | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | |

+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |(Singapore) Holdco | | | | |Pte. Ltd. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock HK Holdco | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Lux Finco | %| %| %| |S. a r.l. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Japan | %| %| %| |Holdings GK | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Japan Co.,| %| %| %| |Ltd. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %| |LP | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %| |West Bay Finco | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %| |West Bay IV Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %| |LP | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %| |West Bay Finco | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %| |West Bay IV Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Finance | %| %| %| |Europe Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |(Netherlands) B.V. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %| |LP | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %| |West Bay Finco | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %| |West Bay IV Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Finance | %| %| %| |Europe Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Advisors | %| %| %| |(UK) Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %|

|International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %| |LP | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %| |West Bay Finco | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %| |West Bay IV Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Luxembourg| %| %| %| |Holdco S.a.r.l. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |(Luxembourg) S.A. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %| |LP | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %| |West Bay Finco | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %| |West Bay IV Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Life | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %| |LP | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %| |West Bay Finco | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %| |West Bay IV Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Finance | %| %| %| |Europe Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Investment| %| %| %| |Management (UK) | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman 1 | %| %| %| |LP | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %| |West Bay Finco | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayman | %| %| %| |West Bay IV Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Luxembourg| %| %| %| |Holdco S.a.r.l. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Investment| %| %| %| |Management Ireland | | | | |Holdings Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Asset | %| %| %| |Management Ireland | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+

