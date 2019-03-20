Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Continues to Extend Its Record to Report Leadership, Driving Almost 30% Growth YoY

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Belk, Kellogg Company, and Stena Line AB Among Companies Who Partnered with Trintech in FiscalYear 2019

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, continued to extend its market leadership and global footprint in its fiscal year 2019 (ended January 31, 2019). The growing adoption of Trintech's portfolio of solutions has resulted in continued strong financial results, as well as customer adoption. The company again grew almost 30% year over year for its fiscal year 2019 - a testament to a proven solution portfolio, supported by a dedicated, customer-oriented team.

'An increasing number of mid-sized and enterprise companies are turning to Trintech as they begin to recognize the need for Record to Report automation within their offices of finance,' said Teresa Mackintosh, CEO at Trintech. 'Our customers recognize the commitment we have in supporting the needs and requirements of any size organization by providing solutions that deliver continual value as they look to accelerate or transform their financial processes.'

Sample new customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions that have adopted Trintech's Cadency Platform this year include: Belk, CF Industries Holdings, DNV GL - Business Assurance, Kellogg Company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Signet Jewelers, and Stena Line AB to name a few. In addition, sample new customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions that have adopted Trintech's Adra Suite this year include: BankTEL, ClearOne, Eltera, Ouachita Baptist University, Relyance Bank, Swedemount, and TerraQuest to name a few.

Likewise, Trintech's existing customer base, including DXC Technology and Sanofi, also expanded deployments with new functionality as well as global rollouts to business units and Shared Service Centers, demonstrating the trust and commitment to growing with Trintech's solutions.

Over 275,000 users across more than 3,100 clients have partnered with Trintech to increase their efficiency and effectiveness, reduce costs, and improve governance and transparency across their finance and accounting processes. In the last 12 months alone, four of Trintech's customers used its solutions to match 10.3 billion transactions, solidifying Trintech's leading market position in matching capabilities for the office of finance.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra®Suite, and targeted tools, Trintech Disclosure Management®, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,100 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

