Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, March 20
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")
All data as at 28 February 2019
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 28 February 2019
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|8.0
|Tech Mahindra
|6.5
|Unicharm
|3.5
|Marico
|3.1
|Delta Electronics
|2.9
|Manila Water
|2.6
|Housing Development Finance Corp
|2.5
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2.3
|Bank OCBC NISP
|2.1
|Kasikornbank
|2.1
|Total
|35.6
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|32.3
|Taiwan
|11.1
|Philippines
|8.0
|Hong Kong
|8.0
|Japan
|6.8
|Indonesia
|6.3
|Bangladesh
|5.4
|Thailand
|4.1
|Malaysia
|2.6
|Others
|5.0
|Cash
|10.4
|Total
|100.0
