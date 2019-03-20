sprite-preloader
20.03.2019
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

London, March 20

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 28 February 2019

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 28 February 2019

Top Ten Equity Holdings%
Vitasoy International Holdings8.0
Tech Mahindra6.5
Unicharm3.5
Marico3.1
Delta Electronics2.9
Manila Water2.6
Housing Development Finance Corp2.5
Kotak Mahindra Bank2.3
Bank OCBC NISP2.1
Kasikornbank2.1
Total35.6
Geographical breakdown%
India32.3
Taiwan11.1
Philippines8.0
Hong Kong8.0
Japan6.8
Indonesia6.3
Bangladesh5.4
Thailand4.1
Malaysia2.6
Others5.0
Cash10.4
Total100.0

- ENDS-

20 March 2019

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


