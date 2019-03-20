Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2019) - Stock Alert Media is proud to announce it has initiated coverage of Signature Devices. Signature Devices, Inc. (OTC Pink: SDVI), a company dedicated to the Internet of Things designing devices, developing devices and cloud infrastructure software for devices.

Wyoming-based Signature Devices serves the IoT device industry which according to the report issued by iot-analytics State of the IoT 2018: Number of IoT devices now at 7B - Market accelerating, the report states the industry, which is currently around the $151B in 2018 is forecasted to grow to $1,567B by 2025.

Signature Devices currently has 2 divisions Innovo Tech, a company that blends custom software and powerful hardware IoT-interconnected devices and Nano101 a technology company focused on developing CBD infused patches that are topical.

Stock Alert Media is excited to have been chosen to work their team in providing awareness. Stock Alert Media is a financial news and content creation company that delivers news syndication, distribution, social media awareness to assist publicly traded companies and their investor relations teams by building visibility in the financial community.

About Signature Devices, Inc.

Based in Sheridan, Wyoming, Signature Devices, Inc. (www.signaturedevices.com) (OTC Pink: SDVI) is a holding company with subsidiaries that develop Internet of Things (IOT) products through its subsidiary Innovo Technologies, Inc., and publishes diverse media products including video games and mobile applications through its subsidiary Graffiti Entertainment, Inc.

About Innovo

Based in Irvine, California, Innovo Technology combines the best of the technologies underpinning the popular Morpheus media server, Tazerwear's AI Software, Truck IT's beacon platform with Knoton's hardware, infrastructure and software. The result is a company that blends custom software and powerful hardware IoT-interconnected devices. Learn more about Knoton by visiting: http://innovotech.io/about/

About Nano 101

Based in Irvine, Ca Nano 101 is a CBD technology company focused on producing products to derived from Hemp plants. They currently have a CBD and Hemp patch on the market at www.nanocbdplus.com and www.purehemppatch.com. Both products have 0% THC and are also available on Amazon at this link here.

About Stock Alert

Stock Alert is a division of Big Reach Media an investor marketing firm that provides content and a network of services to reach individuals and professionals. Stock Alert provides distribution of news, articles and videos through social media outlets, partnered sites, and our syndication channels in order to reach the desired audience. For more information, please visit: www.bigreachmedia.com.

Signature Devices trades on the OTC Markets (OTC Pink: SDVI)

For more information visit: http://www.signaturedevices.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

