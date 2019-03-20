Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): Statement PJSC MegaFon: Resolutions taken by the Board of Directors 2019-03-20 / 18:08 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Resolutions taken by the Board of Directors * *Moscow, Russian Federation (20 March 2019)* - *Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon" (MoEx: MFON), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), announces that the Company's Board of Directors took the following actions at a meeting held on 19 March 2019:* 1. To approve the acquisition of a 100% stake in Neosprint Spb LLC, an operator that owns a frequency band in 3.4-3.6 GHz spectrum in St. Petersburg; 2. To approve the new edition of the Company's Compliance Policy; and 3. To approve the fees payable to the Company's auditor for 2019 in the amount of up to RUB 60 million. For More Information: PJSC MegaFon Investors: Dmitry Kononov Director for Investor Relations and M&A Tel: + 7 926 200 6490 dkononov@megafon.ru Media: Artem Lebedev Director for Corporate Communications Tel: +7 925 696 0677 artem.lebedev@megafon.ru *Notes to Editors* _MegaFon PJSC _is a leading Russian integrated telecommunication service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE-Advanced (4G) data network. MegaFon is traded on the Moscow Exchange under the symbol MFON. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru [1] *Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements * Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "will", "could", "may", or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions, and are based upon various assumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions. The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries in which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its business and operations. *Statement Regarding Inside Information* _Some of the information in this document may be inside information. The subject matter, the identity of the issuer, the identity of the persons making the notification and their titles, and the date and time of the notification are all as set forth above._ 2019-03-20 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 789911 2019-03-20 MSK 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ef92790d0a6b4db8448eeb56ca25d5c2&application_id=789911&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2019 11:08 ET (15:08 GMT)