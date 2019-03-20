Regulatory News:

On March 15, 2019, it is with great sadness that the Veolia Group (Paris:VIE) has learned of the death of Serge Michel, a non voting member (censeur) of its Board of Directors.

For 16 years, as a director and then non-voting member of the Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Nominations Committee and Compensation Committee, Mr. Serge Michel gave Veolia and its staff the benefit of the huge experience that he had accumulated in the course of his long professional career, particularly as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie Générale des Eaux. His attachment to the company, his personal commitment of time and energy and his in-depth knowledge of Veolia and of a large number of its staff were an invaluable asset to the business.

Antoine Frérot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Veolia: "We benefited greatly from his human qualities, from his untiring ability to listen and from his constantly renewed curiosity about the Group, its employees and their businesses. He supported and advised many people of our Group, and will be profoundly missed by all of them.

Veolia and all its staff wish wholeheartedly to express their gratitude, sympathy and sincere condolences to Serge Michel's family and friends.

