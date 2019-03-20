Just three months after revealing that it had achieved a 28% conversion efficiency with its perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells, Oxford PV has closed the initial portion of a Series D funding round aimed at bringing its core technologies to market.The company said this week that it has raised about $40.79 million. Investors in the first part of the round included two of its current shareholders, as well as Chinese turbine manufacturer Goldwind, according to an online statement. "It is our belief that photovoltaics and wind power will become an increasingly important part of the global energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...