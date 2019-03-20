Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on the importance of predictive analytics in marketing. This article explains how predictive analytics is driving profitability for businesses. Predictive analytics can guide marketers to analyze the buying habits of consumers. This is nothing less than a boon to the business because identifying past buying habits of a customer can help in projecting the future buying habits too. Also, predictive analytics helps in ensuring that the predictions are precise and accurate which further helps in decision-making.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005595/en/

Leveraging predictive analytics in marketing is the key to drive profitability (Graphic: Business Wire)

Leveraging predictive analytics in marketing can help businesses to refine their marketing strategies and offer personalized services to their customers. Want to know how? Get in touch with our experts now!

Use cases of predictive analytics in marketing:

Refine segmentation for better campaigns

Applying predictive analytics in marketing can help businesses to refine customer segmentation and create customized campaigns. Also, it enables to mine demographic and behavioral data sets to push quality leads further down the sales funnel. Consequently, this improves profitability.

Want to know how our customized analytics dashboards can help you to improve your marketing operations and devise effective marketing strategies? Request a free proposal today!

Improve content distribution strategy

Sometimes even a good quality content fails to drive leads and the reason behind this is an inefficient content distribution strategy. But applying predictive analytics in developing a marketing strategy can help in tackling this issue head-on. Predictive analytics makes it easier to analyze the types of content that resonate most with customers of certain behavioral or demographic backgrounds.

Request for more information to know more about the use cases of predictive analytics in marketing

Better insights into the propensity to churn

By leveraging predictive analytics in marketing, it becomes easier to protect the bottom-line. Businesses can analyze the behavioral patterns of previously-churned customers efficiently by applying predictive analytics in marketing. Want to know more? Read the complete article here

Wondering how our predictive analytics solutions can help you to improve customer retention and reduce churn rate in real-time? Request a free demo now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005595/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us