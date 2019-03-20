World Product Solutions Partners with TradeWinds Island Resorts to Host St. Pete Beach Clean-Up Event

Employees of World Product Solutions, many of whom are St. Petersburg natives, will volunteer as part of a company-wide commitment to giving back to their local community.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / World Product Solutions is hosting a two-hour beach clean-up event in conjunction with TradeWinds Island Resorts on March 31st. Since it was founded in 2012, the St. Petersburg-based company has made it their mission to take a leading role in supporting the health and well-being of their community by actively working with local charitable organizations and volunteering their time and effort.

'Clean-up events like this one are important to preserving the beauty and longevity of our beaches - and for supporting the community that we live, work, and play in every day,' said Eric Pogue, CEO of World Product Solutions. 'Community is one of our key values and leading an event like this helps us give back. St. Petersburg is such a special place to live.'

The event will take place from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 31st at TradeWinds Island Resorts on St. Pete Beach. Volunteers will work together to clean up trash and debris along the St. Pete Beach shoreline to ensure the safety of beachgoers and to protect and preserve the coastal ecosystem. Clean-up supplies will be provided by the resort, and free parking will be available in the parking lot of the RumFish Grill restaurant and in front of the TradeWinds RumFish Beach Resort.

About World Product Solutions

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, World Product Solutions is a specialty manufacturer that provides innovative turnkey solutions for health and beauty retailers and customized fulfillment services for selected industries. Our R&D team delivers high quality and innovative product solutions, and our fulfillment professionals provide accurate and timely warehousing and shipment services. At World Product Solutions, our passionate and experienced staff help bring your ideas to life and products to the world.

For more information, contact:

Tina Patterson, Director of Marketing

World Product Solutions

tina.p@worldproductsolutions.com

https://worldproductsolutions.com

(877) 516-2200 x787

SOURCE: World Product Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539632/World-Product-Solutions-Partners-with-TradeWinds-Island-Resorts-to-Host-St-Pete-Beach-Clean-Up-Event