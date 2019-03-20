Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Bioscience Begins Largest Cannabinoid R&D Program in its History

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) (CSE: LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a drug delivery platform innovator, announces that work has commenced on its largest-ever cannabinoid research program, which will also test Lexaria-designed nanotech enhancements. This new program is comprised of 11 separate animal studies, each of which is comparable in scope to individual animal studies conducted by the Company during 2018.

Lexaria began its 2019 in vivo study design six months ago and laboratory test articles have all been produced and exceed all required quality control thresholds. The project has now advanced to the implementation stage. This 2019 R&D project is the largest undertaken in the Company's history and will test for a variety of potential performance enhancing variations of the DehydraTECHTM delivery technology which has already evidenced industry-leading performance.

The Company expects this research to lead to even greater improvements in DehydraTECH performance in next-generation formulations currently under development. Because the current research may also lead to additional patent filings, the Company is not able to provide more detailed design information at this time. Lexaria expects to gain insight into mechanisms by which DehydraTECH-enabled CBD has so often outperformed generic CBD in various trials.

Beginning in early 2018, Lexaria has also evaluated various Company-created nano emulsions to be used in combination with the DehydraTECH delivery system. The 2019 R&D program will for the first time ever evaluate DehydraTECH in combination with these nanotech emulsion formulas. Lexaria has produced countless varieties of beverage formulations enhanced with a combination of DehydraTECH together with nanotech enhancement and believes it has produced beverage formulations that offer industry-leading performance characteristics.

Although there are countless varieties of nanotech available due to the age and maturity of that technology, no other company in the world can offer a combination of nanotech with DehydraTECH nor the increased performance characteristics of both.

Lexaria also announces that, effective March 15, 2019, it has terminated the definitive license agreement entered into between Lexaria CanPharm ULC and NeutiSci International Inc. that was originally announced on February 26, 2018.

Finally, Lexaria announces a change in policy whereby it will no longer uniquely announce each small option or warrant exercise that involve less than 1% of the Company's outstanding shares. Larger warrant and option exercises or a series of small exercises that cumulatively exceed 1% of shares outstanding, will still be announced.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the USA and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECHTM delivery technology. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs),nicotine and other molecules.

