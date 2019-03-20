Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX ISIN: FR0004183960) (Paris:VTX), a company specializing in digital therapeutics, announces Roche Pharma France's decision not to pursue ZEMY's development in breast cancer. The collaboration between Roche Pharma France and Voluntis on this project will end at the conclusion of the feasibility clinical study currently being conducted by Roche Pharma France, end of April 2019.

The contract between Roche Pharma France and Voluntis, signed in October 2015, aimed to develop and distribute the ZEMY solution in breast cancer, based on the Theraxium Oncology platform.

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from chronic conditions to self- manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis' solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the care team so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real- time recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in diabetes and oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies such as Abbvie, AstraZeneca, Roche, Sanofi and Onduo. Based out of Boston and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For further information: http://www.voluntis.com.

