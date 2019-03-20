Luxury Pre-Owned and Unworn Watches in Booming Demand, According to YourWatch.com

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / Despite the occasional market disruptions, luxury has never lost its allure, and few products accentuate social status and personal style to the degree a fine timepiece does. One noteworthy development in this highly traditional industry is its growing openness to a relatively recent phenomenon: the boom in demand for luxury pre-owned and unworn watches. Largely driven by the Millennial generation, unique and vintage products are enjoying a revival, while digital stores and social media platforms are enabling brands to reach younger buyers. With the high-end pre-owned watches, and often unworn market set ablaze, brands are taking note and venturing into this space despite their initial reluctance, according to YourWatch.com, a New York City-based firm, specializing in unworn Swiss-made premium timepieces from the most desirable brands.

With more than 25 years of experience at the top echelon of the watch industry, YourWatch.com has been setting new standards in the market. Yourwatch.com is single handedly redefining the customer experience for buyers of luxury pre-owned and unworn watches. Unlike most of the top watch websites that claim to have the product in stock but end up scrambling to procure the purchased item, YourWatch.com maintains a colossal inventory, which allows it to ship the products immediately to any part of the world, with clients in the United States taking delivery within 24 hours. It offers an exceptional selection of fine Swiss watches, among them the superb creations of brands such as Hublot, Patek Philippe, Chopard, Rolex, Bvlgari, and Audemars Piguet. The company aims to deliver unrivaled customer service, relying on the extensive experience of its in-house experts and providing a luxury concierge service for every watch sold.

There are no precise sales figures for luxury pre-owned and unworn watches due to the lack of dedicated research into this segment, but various reports on the overall market, analyst estimates, and comments from resellers clearly point to a surge in demand. Bain & Co puts the value of the pre-owned personal luxury goods market in 2018 at $25 billion, attributing 80% of it, or $20 billion, to watches and jewelry. Kepler Cheuvreux, which contributed to the Trends Report 2018 of the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie (FIHH), estimates that global sales of pre-owned premium timepieces generate $5 billion. According to the financial consultancy firm, this segment is expanding by approximately 5% annually and will either match or overtake the new watches category within five years. Reginald Brack, executive director at research company NPD Group, believes that people underestimate the size of the luxury pre-owned and unworn watches market. According to some calculations, it is three times as big as the new watches market, which is itself valued at as much as $10 billion in the US alone.

YourWatch.com has managed to gain a strong foothold in this buoyant segment, securing a leading position due to its focus on meeting demand without delay. As a result, it has become the store of choice for a generation of luxury goods buyers who expect instant gratification. In addition to having the best product selection, the company also offers unrivaled prices and has earned the absolute trust of its customers by never knowingly underselling on pre-owned unworn watches. Due to its relentless adherence to quality and service standards, YourWatch.com has become the most trusted online retailer of luxury pre-owned and unworn watches.

