Bigben Interactive: The Sinking City will be available in the Epic Games Store

March 20th, 2019, Lesquin - Bigben is pleased to announce that The Sinking City will part of the Epic Games store catalogue as soon as it is released on June 27th. The digital PC version of the game will be sold as an exclusive on the Epic Games store for one year.

Taking place in the '20s, The Sinking City is an action and investigation game inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft, the master of horror. The player embodies Charles, a private detective, who comes to Oakmont, Massachusetts in order to investigate the cause of an unprecedented supernatural flood. Within this oppressive, murky atmosphere, the player must discover the origin of whatever has taken control of the city and the minds of its inhabitants.

Discover all the answers on June 27th, 2019 on PC, PlayStation4 and Xbox One.





About Bigben

Bigben is a major video game publisher, designer and distributor of mobile phone and gaming accessories as well as audio products. The group, recognised for its innovation and creativity, aspires to become a European leader in each of the sectors it is active in. www.bigben.fr

About Frogwares

Frogwares is an independent video game development studio based in Dublin and Kiev. Since 2000, the studio has become renowned for its vast catalogue of games, ranging from RTS to action-adventure games. The studio is most known for creating the critically acclaimed Sherlock Holmes games franchise. Frogwares' games are available on all major game platforms, including the latest generation consoles. It is now concentrating on its upcoming new IP The Sinking City

For more information, please visit www.frogwares.com or www.facebook.com/frogwares .

About Epic Games

Founded in 1991, Epic Games is the creator of Fortnite, Unreal, Gears of War, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade series of games. Epic's Unreal Engine technology, which brings high-fidelity, interactive experiences to PC, console, mobile, AR, VR and the Web, is freely available at unrealengine.com. The Epic Games store offers a handpicked library of games, available at epicgames.com. Follow @EpicGames for updates.

