California Gold Mining Inc.: California Gold Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / California Gold Mining Inc. ("California Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: CGM) is pleased to announce that the Company is listing its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company expects that its common shares will begin trading under symbol "CGM" on the CSE on or about March 21, 2019. Concurrently, the Company has applied for the voluntary delisting of its common shares, currently listed under symbol "CGM", from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), which is anticipated to occur on or about March 22, 2019.

Vishal Gupta, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "We believe that a listing on the CSE will allow for improved operating efficiency, lower costs and enhanced financing flexibility for the Company, while providing shareholders continued liquidity on a recognized stock exchange."

The Company is not required to seek shareholder approval for the delisting of its common shares from the TSXV, as an acceptable alternative market will exist for the common shares on or about the anticipated delisting date.

About California Gold Mining Inc.

California Gold Mining Inc. is focused on developing its 100%-owned Fremont Project in Mariposa County, California. The Project consists of an entirely private and patented land package totaling 3,351 acres of historically producing gold mines, with a state highway, PG&E electric substation and abundant water present on the Property itself. The Property lies within California's prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt that has produced over 50 million oz of gold historically. The Company purchased the Property in March 2013.

For further information contact:

Vishal Gupta, President & CEO

Tel.: 647-977-9267 x333 | Website: www.caligold.ca

SOURCE: California Gold Mining Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539655/California-Gold-Announces-Listing-on-the-Canadian-Securities-Exchange