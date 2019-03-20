In connection with its previously announced partial wind-down, Lehman Brothers Treasury Co. B.V. in liquidation ("LBT"), through its U.S. counsel Kramer Levin Naftalis Frankel LLP, announced that its placement agent, Seaport Loan Products LLC, successfully concluded an auction of a US$10,475,844,413 portion of LBT's US$34,548,000,000 intercompany claim (the "Intercompany Claim") against Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. for a total gross purchase price of US$179,472,166. The sale is expected to close during the first week of April 2019. The net proceeds of the sale (after deducting various sale-related costs and expenses), together with certain available cash, will be used to fund a final distribution to creditors of LBT who do not receive substitute notes as a result of LBT's prior solicitation process.

For more information on the partial wind-down, including information about the Intercompany Claim sale, the final cash distribution, and anticipated timelines, an Information Notice has been posted to LBT's website at www.lehmanbrotherstreasury.com.

