Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Director Sharedealing 20-March-2019 / 18:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS* *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name ANDREW WATKINS *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status DIRECTOR b) Initial notification INITIAL /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC b) LEI 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted* a) Description of the financial ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P instrument, type of instrument GB0006615826 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares via a dividend reinvestment programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (i) GBP1.9022 3,500 d) Aggregated information 3,500 - Aggregated volume GBP1.9022 per share - Price GBP6,657.70 - Total value of transaction 13,100 shares - Cumulative holdings e) Date of the transaction 20 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction LONDON ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7889 EQS News ID: 789999 End of Announcement EQS News Service

