Results to be announced on Thursday 21 March 2019 at 8:00 am CET

Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX ISIN: FR0004183960), a company specializing in digital therapeutics, will announce its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on Thursday 21 March 2019 at 8:00 am CET.

The Company's management will host a conference call with presentation and Q&A at 11:00 am CET. The call will be conducted in English and a replay will be available for 90 days via the call number below.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the appropriate numbers below quoting the code:

France: +33 1 70 71 01 59

International: 0 44 207 194 37 59

Code: 96682313#

To access the presentation, which will be available a few minutes before the start of the conference call, please use the following link:

https://www.anywhereconference.com?Conference=418839851&PIN=96682313&UserAudioMode=DATA

To replay the conference:

France: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 02

International: +44 20 3364 5147

Code: 418839851#

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from chronic conditions to self- manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis' solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the care team so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real- time recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in diabetes and oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies such as AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Roche, Sanofi and Onduo. Based out of Boston and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For further information: http://www.voluntis.com.

Voluntis is traded on the Euronext Paris Compartment C market

Ticker: VTX ISIN: FR0004183960

