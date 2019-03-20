High Court enjoins ZyXEL defendants with immediate effect

TQ Delta LLC, a technology development and licensing firm, secured a judgment on March 18 by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales immediately enjoining ZyXEL Communications UK Ltd and its Danish parent company, ZyXEL Communications A/S, from further infringement of TQ Delta's European Patent (UK) 1 453 268.

TQ Delta's patent relates to Digital Subscriber Line ("DSL") technology. In an earlier judgment, handed down on March 12, the Court found that the patent was valid and essential to the operation of ADSL2 and VDSL2. In that judgment, the Court held that the ZyXEL defendants have infringed and continue to infringe the patent. The Court also found that a second patent would have also been essential and infringed but was invalid.

In its judgment earlier this week, the Court also found that the ZyXEL defendants were "holding out" against taking a licence to TQ Delta's portfolio of patents relating to DSL. It granted an immediate injunction and costs against the ZyXEL defendants with an interim payment of more than £1 million. The Court rejected the ZyXEL defendants' requests for a stay of the injunction and to appeal both the grant of the injunction and the refusal of a stay. The ZyXEL defendants could still apply to the Court of Appeal for permission to appeal but whether they will do so remains to be seen.

Abha Divine, Managing Director of TQ Delta said "These decisions re-affirm the high quality of our patented inventions, which we believe represent important, foundational IP for the communications industry resulting from years long participation in the ITU standards setting committee

TQ Delta was represented by the award-winning IP team at the international law firm, Gowling WLG. The team is expert in telecommunications technology and "standard essential" patent litigation.

"TQ Delta is very pleased with the decision that its patent is valid, infringed, and essential and with the grant of an immediately effective injunction," said Alexandra Brodie, the partner-in-charge of the litigation. "This is TQ Delta's first action in the UK and is a significant win, reinforcing the importance of TQ Delta's DSL portfolio

The infringed patent is part of TQ Delta's global portfolio of hundreds of patent assets that are applicable to communications technologies and standards, including DSL. "This portfolio has a deep history and we continue to invest in developing it to solve current and emerging technological challenges," said Divine.

